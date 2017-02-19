Street art: Jim Bachor's pothole mosaics

In the two years since he began his pothole installations, he estimates 40 to 50 percent of them have already been paved over. “I don’t usually go back and revisit [them]. Once they’re done and I photograph them, I’m good with it. But my Instagram followers let me know. I got a post two days ago saying, ‘Guess what? Bomb Pop got paved over!’ So that’s how I get the news.”

Cowan asked, “What happens when you hear that news, that all this artwork is now sitting under black asphalt?”

“Well, it used to bum me out at first. But it’s the price I pay for playing in the street, you know?” he laughed. “As the campaign’s evolved, I have really found that it’s documenting them as soon as they’re done. I take a ton of photographs once they’re done, because that’s as good as it’s gonna look. And then whatever happens happens.”