“Sunday Morning” full episode 2/19

February 19, 2017, 9:00 AM | Features include Susan Spencer’s cover story examining how new technologies may help us reset our password habits; interviews with “Billions” star Damian Lewis and acclaimed writer Gay Talese; Lee Cowan’s profile of a Chicago artist whose canvas is the city’s potholes; Barry Petersen’s matchup with New York Times crossword puzzle editor and ping pong fanatic Will Shortz; and Martha Teichner’s report on how Canadians are welcoming Syrian refugees. Jane Pauley hosts.