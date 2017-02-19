Syrian refugees find a home in Canada

| Nearly 7 out of 10 Canadians support their government’s acceptance of Syrian refugees. One such Good Samaritan is Jim Estill, a prominent Canadian entrepreneur and businessman. Haunted by pictures of Syrian cities reduced to rubble and Syrian people dying as they tried to escape, Estill has put up CAN$1.5 million to resettle 58 Syrian families in a small university city west of Toronto. “My thought is, what can I do to help?” Estill told correspondent Martha Teichner. “You don’t want to grow old and say you stood by and did nothing. And it’s the right thing to do.”

