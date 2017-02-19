Today in Trump: February 18, 2017

Today in the Trump Administration

National security adviser

The president is meeting in Mar-a-Lago with potential national security adviser candidates – former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton, Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster; and the superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Lt. Gen. Robert Caslen, according to White House spokesman Sean Spicer. Mr. Trump also plans to interview his acting national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg.

President Trump also has three foreign leader calls and an Obamacare strategy meeting with newly confirmed OMB Director Mick Mulvaney, HHS Secretary Tom Price, and senior staff.

Reince Priebus on “Face the Nation”

Reince Preibus says, take Trump seriously when he calls press “the enemy”

Reince Priebus, the White House chief of staff, advised Americans to take President Trump’s attacks on the media “seriously,” following the president’s denunciations of the press as the “enemy.”

“There’s been a debate about when to take the president seriously,” CBS’ John Dickerson said in a “Face the Nation” interview with Priebus Saturday. “He recently tweeted that the press was the enemy of the American people. Should we take that seriously from him?”

“Well, I think you should take it seriously,” Priebus replied. “I think that the problem we’ve got is that we’re talking about bogus stories like the one in the New York Times, that we’ve had constant contact with Russian officials. The next day, the Wall Street Journal had a story that the intel community was not giving the president a full intelligence briefing. Both stories grossly inaccurate, overstated, overblown, and it’s total garbage.”

What you missed yesterday

Petraeus out of the running for National Security Adviser



Sources close to retired Gen. David Petraeus say the White House eliminated the former CIA director from consideration for the open national security adviser post after he weighed in on the job during a conference in Germany this week.

Trump’s Navy secretary pick could withdraw soon

Two sources close to the situation tell CBS News that President Trump’s Navy Secretary nominee Philip Bilden is likely to withdraw his nomination.

The sources said Bilden, a former Army Reserve military officer with little naval experience, has drawn resistance to his lack of familiarity with Navy issues and has encountered difficulty separating himself from his financial interests.

But the White House has publicly denied that Bilden is reconsidering his nomination.

Rally

President Trump holds rally at Orlando-Melbourne International Airport, 5:20 p.m.

After a week batting down a string of controversies, the president is holding his first post-inauguration campaign-style rally early Saturday evening.

Meetings at the “Southern White House”

Mr. Trump tweeted about meetings this weekend in Mar-a-Lago. It’s not known yet whom Mr. Trump will be meeting.

Will be having many meetings this weekend at The Southern White House. Big 5:00 P.M. speech in Melbourne, Florida. A lot to talk about! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2017

Munich

John McCain blasts Trump in Munich speech



McCain, who has openly quarreled with the president, said at the Munich Security Council that “more and more of our fellow citizens seem to be flirting with authoritarianism and romanticizing it as our moral equivalent.”

The senator lamented the “hardening resentment we see toward immigrants, and refugees, and minority groups, especially Muslims.” During the presidential campaign, Mr. Trump promised to stop Muslims from entering the U.S. and shortly after taking office issued an executive order banning travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

Mike Pence on Russia

AP: Vice President Mike Pence vowed Saturday that the United States will “hold Russia accountable” even as President Trump searches for new common ground with Moscow at the start of his presidency.