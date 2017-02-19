Two college hoops players charged after brawl at game

NASHUA, N.H. (CBS News) — Police have charged two members of the Daniel Webster men’s basketball team after a fight during a game that required 25 officers to restore order.

Nashua authorities say guard Marquise Caudill assaulted a player from the opposing team Saturday and threatened an officer working a security detail who tried to stop him. They also said teammate Antwaun Boyd appeared to be inciting an already hostile crowd that had surrounded the officer.

According to its website, Southern Vermont was playing Daniel Webster, which forfeited the game.

The 22-year-old Caudill is being held on $50,000 cash bail on assault, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct charges. According to the school’s website, Caudill, of Windsor, Connecticut, is a 6-foot 7-inch junior guard.

The 23-year-old Boyd, from Stamford, Connecticut, was charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, and released after bail was posted. It wasn’t immediately known if either is represented by a lawyer.

One other person, 43-year-old Elizabeth Morris of Malden, Massachusetts, also was charged in connection with the disturbance. She was released after bail was posted.




