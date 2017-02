Wildwood, Ga. (WDEF) — An ultralight aircraft went down in Wildwood Georgia this afternoon.

26-year-old, Pilot and Instructor David Fitzhugh, of Ashland City, lost air speed when he took a left turn.

The crashed happened near Creek road.

There was minimal damage to the left side of the plane.

As an environmental caution, the fuel tank was removed and the scene was cleared.

He walked away with no injuries.