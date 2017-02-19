Weather Update: Sunday Night, February 19, 2017

4 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) –  Well above average temperatures are here!

Temperatures will be about 15° above average with highs around 70° for much of the week.

Early Monday, we will see some patchy fog and otherwise clear skies. Temperatures down in the low to mid 40’s.

Sunshine and 70° temperatures for Monday afternoon. A few passing clouds late and those continue into Tuesday.

More clouds around by Wednesday with a few possible showers. Clouds stick around for Thursday and the end of the week.

Best chance for rain is late Friday into Saturday as a cold front comes through – could see some storms with that front as well.

Temperatures drop back to where they should be for mid February behind the front. Highs in the mid 50’s next Saturday.

 

 

Share:

Related Videos

42 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Group plans ‘Week of Advocacy and Action’ in Chattanooga
Read More»
49 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Local group rescues dogs from South Korea
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Candidate forums held for local elections
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • CajunAggie

    Unless you admit to yourself that prohibition just doesn’t work, then the most dangerous public safety issue regarding cannabis is the black market. Decriminalization of the users without giving them a legal, regulated source is just crazy and does nothing to protect public safety. Anyone who wants to get cannabis now, pretty much can get it (including teenagers). And they are already driving around high. It’s not as if legalization is going to make that problem any worse, and in fact, traffic fatalities are down in Colorado since they legalized.

  • We2

    As tasteless as it was, they had no right to arrest him for expressing his Constitutionally protected freedom of speech. He has grounds for a lawsuit here!

  • party-defender-slayer

    In one of the above pictures. The white protester has the gorilla mask, and bananas, he is arrested. Thats fine by me. The black protester is doing something just a stupid, by holding a sign that says ” Black Live matter— All lives Don’t ” He is not arrested, and has made a equally racist statement.

  • Pingback: Weather Update: Monday Night, February 13, 2017 – TN Wire.com()

More News»
News 12 Now