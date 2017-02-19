Weather Update: Sunday Night, February 19, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Well above average temperatures are here!
Temperatures will be about 15° above average with highs around 70° for much of the week.
Early Monday, we will see some patchy fog and otherwise clear skies. Temperatures down in the low to mid 40’s.
Sunshine and 70° temperatures for Monday afternoon. A few passing clouds late and those continue into Tuesday.
More clouds around by Wednesday with a few possible showers. Clouds stick around for Thursday and the end of the week.
Best chance for rain is late Friday into Saturday as a cold front comes through – could see some storms with that front as well.
Temperatures drop back to where they should be for mid February behind the front. Highs in the mid 50’s next Saturday.
Pingback: Weather Update: Monday Night, February 13, 2017 – TN Wire.com()