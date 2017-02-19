Weather Update: Sunday Night, February 19, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Well above average temperatures are here!

Temperatures will be about 15° above average with highs around 70° for much of the week.

Early Monday, we will see some patchy fog and otherwise clear skies. Temperatures down in the low to mid 40’s.

Sunshine and 70° temperatures for Monday afternoon. A few passing clouds late and those continue into Tuesday.

More clouds around by Wednesday with a few possible showers. Clouds stick around for Thursday and the end of the week.

Best chance for rain is late Friday into Saturday as a cold front comes through – could see some storms with that front as well.

Temperatures drop back to where they should be for mid February behind the front. Highs in the mid 50’s next Saturday.