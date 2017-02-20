3 spectators hurt when racecar slams through Fla. speedway fence

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Three spectators were injured when a sprint car went through a fence at the Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville Sunday night, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

All three were taken to a local hospital, two as trauma alerts, deputies said.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal says the car flipped and flew over the fence.

The newspaper says it was the second time this week a car flew over the fence at the speedway.

It happened at turn two of a DirtCar Nationals World of Outlaws event, the organization said in a statement, adding that the injured were in the pit area and that one was from Britain. He was stable and visiting with family and friends, DirtCar Nationals said.

Racing later resumed, reports CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG-TV.

USA Today describes the DirtCar Nationals as an “annual event that coincides with Daytona Speedweeks and attracts drivers from all across the nation. Many NASCAR drivers moonlight here while competing at Daytona International Speedway.”