Bradley Central Girls Beat East Hamilton 81-40 For District Tournament Title

Soddy Daisy, TN-(WDEF) The Bradley Central girls rolled over East Hamilton 81-40 on Monday night at Soddy Daisy high school to win the

District 5-AAA tournament title.

The Bearettes Emma Kate Brown hit a three as the first half expired to put Bradley Central up 37-20 at halftime.

Bradley Central poured it on in the third quarter out-scoring the Lady Canes 25-8 in the period.

Bradley Central head coach Jason Reuter said,”East Hamilton played with us for the first 10 or 12 minutes, but then I think the physicality and fatigue set in. We started running the floor, and they were grabbing their shorts. We’re just an older, stronger, more mature team.”

Junior Rhyne Howard led the Bearettes with 24 points while teammate Halle Hughes added 16.

Madison Hayes led East Hamilton with 11 points.

Howard was named the tournament MVP.

Bradley Central is now 29-0 on the season.