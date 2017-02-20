Brand News: New Easter treats we’re freaking out over

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) No doubt, we are a divided nation.

Not over politics, but over new Easter candy.

The revelation last week that Peeps and Oreos are teaming up for the holiday has split us down the middle.

Is it pure, sugary genius or gross saccharine overkill?

The polls are open (at your local Walmart).

The folks at Oreo are taking their vanilla wafer (key point, NOT the chocolate) and sandwich them around a bright pink marshmallow Peeps-flavored creme.

The limited-edition cookies hit Walmart stores on Wednesday.

___

But Oreo is also making Easter News with Cadbury.

The Brit chocolate maker is bringing their chocolate eggs filled with creme of “crushed-oreos.”

** Fine Print: these are not the same Cadbury made stuffed eggs you’ll find in Canada. These are non-Cadbury chocolate knock-offs.

___

M&M is stirring up something special this Easter.

A leaked Target circular for this week shows a new vanilla cupcake version of M&Ms.

It is an extension of the white chocolate-filled candies that have given us cheesecake, peppermint and candy corn.

This could be a Target exclusive.

___

And finally, this isn’t being sold anywhere near us, but it sure sounds like a good idea.

Colonial Candies is a 100 year old business working out of Bolton, Massachusetts.

But they’re not afraid to try something new.

This year, they’re Easter baskets are actually made out of chocolate.

They come in three sizes.

So you can hide the Easter Eggs and still eat the basket!