Coach Barnes Hopes Young Vols Team Finishes Strong Down the Stretch

The Vols basketball team has a five-hundred record in the SEC with four games left in the regular season.

If Tennessee’s young team can win out, they’d get to 19 victories.

Said Barnes:”I think there are a lot of people that think that right now will be a question. How do we handle this coming down the stretch. It’ll be interesting because some of these guys are. A number of them are a year removed from high school. Stakes are obvioulsy bigger now than they have ever been involved with. So it’ll be interesting to see how they respond.”

Tennessee hosts Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

They travel to South Carolina on Saturday, and they visit LSU the following Wednesday.

Tennessee closes out the regular season by hosting Alabama on March 4th.