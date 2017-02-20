Crews battle house fire on Signal Mountain

Signal Mountain, Tenn. (WDEF) – Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Signal Mountain on Mountain Hollow Drive.

Hamilton County officials say no injuries have been reported at this time.

Crews say that heavy smoke and fire was pouring from the eaves and the attic of the house when they arrived on scene.

According to Signal Mountain Fire Chief Eric Mitchell, the family was home when the fire started in an upstairs room.

Damages are estimated at $400,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

