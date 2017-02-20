DHS is preparing to release sweeping immigration overhaul

The Department of Homeland Security is preparing to release new sweeping immigration guidelines, CBS News reports.

A source with knowledge of DHS planning said the documents are being finalized by the White House and could be released as early as Monday. It was originally scheduled to be released late last week.

One provision would direct the immediate return of Mexican immigrants who are apprehended along the border back home, pending the outcomes of their deportation hearings. The new procedures would allow for authorities to seek expedited deportation hearings.

The memos do not overturn the Obama 2012 immigration action that created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. DACA has deferred deportations for people who came to the U.S. illegally as children and has provided work permits to more than 750,000 immigrants.

The plan also attempts to deter the arrival of unaccompanied children who have come over the border to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America over the last three years. Under the new policies, their parents could be prosecuted if they are found to have paid smugglers to bring the children across the border.

Despite a report from the Associated Press about a draft DHS document Friday, the memos do not include measures to activate National Guard troops to round up immigrants in 11 states.

The memos instruct the heads of certain agencies to begin hiring 10,000 more Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and 5,000 more agents for Border Patrol.

President Trump announced last week that he would issue a new executive action this week to protect the country. He reportedly will issue a revised travel ban.