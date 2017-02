CENTRE, Alabama (WDEF) – A mother and former business owner in LaFayette has been been murdered.

And authorities say her son is at fault.

48-year-old Larry Bodily has been charged with murder in the death of his mother, 68-year-old Karen Willmon.

Willmon was missing for nearly a week, when he her body was discovered in Cherokee County, Alabama.

Willmon owned D-D-F Music in LaFayette, Georgia for several years.