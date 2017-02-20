Gymnastics sex abuse; Could California Cal-exit?

Violated trust

The U.S. women’s gymnastics team has become embroiled in a disturbing scandal concerning sexual abuse. A report last year of alleged abuse by coaches has prompted dozens of young women to come forward and allege abuse — not at the hands of a coach, but a prominent doctor who’d worked with the team for years. Three of those women have told “60 Minutes” about the abuse they suffered.

Cal-exit

In the wake of the election of President Donald Trump, the Golden State’s bid for secession has picked up steam — albeit just enough to fog up an unlikely escape window. Leaders behind the campaign committee Yes California say they’ve deployed 8,000 volunteers across the state in an effort to put secession on a March 2019 special election ballot in America’s second bluest state.

Caught on tape?

Shocking security camera video appears to show the moment North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s half brother was attacked at an airport in Malaysia. The video shows an apparent attacker wiping Kim Jong Nam’s face with something, less than three hours before he died in an ambulance. Now the police investigation in Malaysia is expanding into a diplomatic dispute.

Food-stamp sweets

About 44 million Americans depend on the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to afford groceries. Now, lawmakers are weighing whether to restrict food-stamp recipients from using the assistance to buy soda, candy and other sugary products. So would it be a sensible way to encourage healthier eating, or an unfair burden on the poor?

Remington recall

Thousands of gun owners in the U.S. claim their Remington 700 rifles have fired without the trigger being pulled. Now, with a class-action lawsuit filed and a recall underway, “60 Minutes” looks at why most owners of the popular gun still have the controversial trigger.

Paying for college

It’s crunch time for many U.S. families weighing financial aid offers from various colleges. With tuitions continuing to spiral upward, these decisions can have long-term financial consequences for students. We offer tips to help you land the best-possible aid package and to avoid potentially crippling debt.

