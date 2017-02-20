Local charity growing/holds benefit concert

A local charity is getting so popular, it’s membership has doubled since it began.

And now “Chattanooga Girls Rock” is working to send all those members to camp.

The charity held a benefit concert to raise funds at Mellow Mushroom today.

50 girls are now involved in the program which was started just a few years ago.

Their mission is to help build confidence through music education and performance.

10-percent of Mellow Mushroom’s profits today will go toward sending the girls to summer camp.

CGR Board Member Sarah Morgan says when the, ‘girls who were shy, they’d be really encouraging…it’s a lot of growth out of all the girls and its a really cool experience.’

The next Chattanooga Girls Rock fundraiser is a bake sell at the Chattanooga Film Fest in April.