Man Shot by Sheriff’s Deputy February 3rd Appears in Court

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — The man who was shot by deputies on February 3rd has recovered enough to appear before a sessions court judge.

Matthew Paupp’s actions on that day raised a lot of questions. Few of them were answered at Monday’s hearing.

Hamilton county deputies were called to 9506 Fuller Road back on the morning of February 3rd.

It was around 7:15 and still dark when they arrived.

The 34 year old Paupp was at a family members home reportedly firing a weapon inside–possibly as many as 30 rounds.

Deputy Jeremy Vandergriff was one of the first to arrive and he was talking to dispatch.

He said, “…kept telling dispatch deputies are opening, deputies are on scene, have him put the gun down, stop shooting, stop shooting, stop shooting.”

But the shots continued as other officers took position around the home. They were retelling their story to Judge David Bales..with questions from public defender Adam Major and assistant district attorney Lance Pope.

Deputy Jennifer Moody with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said in court, “The door was wide open and exterior light had come on above him. He has a..he..it was kind of weighted…like in boxing. And he has a left arm out and looking down toward our cars with a gun back like this.”

But Paupp was not listening to the dispatcher or officers on the scene.

“Were you saying things to him? No, as soon as I started to say ‘sheriff’s office, drop your gun’, I got sheriff’s office out, when he turned and I saw the weapon coming up at me, that’s when I fired.”

Officer Jennifer Moody rushed Paupp after he was shot, and secured the weapon.

He’s facing 6 counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has taken over that case.

The sheriff’s office says Paupp told a dispatcher there were “intruders in the home and they should break down his door.”

At the conclusion of the hearing, Matthew Paupp’s case was bound over to the grand jury.