Milo Yiannopoulos invited to speak at conference, apparently without board OK

Conservative writer Milo Yiannopoulos has been invited to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this week outside of Washington, D.C., reported first by The Hollywood Reporter.

The Breitbart senior editor was invited to speak even though a member of the group that hosts the event, the American Conservative Union (ACU), says its board did not vote on the decision.

The ACU board was not consulted on this, nor was there a board vote. #CPAC2017 pic.twitter.com/wZ08cmbrHB — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) February 18, 2017

Yiannopoulos told The Hollywood Reporter that his presentation will focus on his “experiences in America battling feminists, Black Lives Matter, the media, professors and the entertainment industry.”

In an email to The Washington Post, Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the ACU, said the organization realizes the invitation comes with controversy.

“Each will use his or her individual judgment as to the worthiness of each speaker, including Milo,” Schlapp said. “ACU has publicly taken on racism and the alt-right and will continue to do so aggressively, like ACU’s founders before us. We look forward to hearing Milo’s message and having him sit down with Scott Walter to answer some tough questions. We believe that all of us are up to the challenge at a time when political correctness is properly being discarded.”

HBO’s “Real Time” host Bill Maher was criticized over the weekend for having Yiannopoulos on his show as a guest Friday where the two shared an agreement on free speech.

This all comes after Yiannopoulos went on a college speaking tour, which sparked protests at the University of California at Berkeley, which prompted the event to be canceled. He was also banned from Twitter last year after he was accused of directing a hate campaign against actress Leslie Jones. Meanwhile, New York Magazine reports that a conservative blog, The Reagan Battalion, obtained and tweeted out a video of Yiannopoulos making anti-Semitic comments and making remarks about pedophilia and consent.