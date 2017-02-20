New Braves Infielder Sean Rodriguez Thankful Despite Possibly Missing the Regular Season

New Braves infielder Sean Rodriguez has made it to spring training.
Rodriguez is likely out for the year after undergoing shoulder surgery.
Rodriguez suffered the injury in a car crash with his family last month.
They were rammed by a stolen police car.
While having to sit out is no fun, Rodriguez remains super thankful his family is okay.
Said Rodriguez:”My wife and kids are alive. I get to kiss them and say good night to them and tell them I love them every day. So for that, I’m just grateful and blessed. It’s hard to look any of the negative or bad stuff with that.”
