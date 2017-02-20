NW Whitfield Husband and Wife Coaching Team Greg and Carrie Brown Honored to Work Together

Tunnel Hill, GA-(WDEF) The Northwest Whitfield girls basketball team is still alive in the state tournament.

That means more quality time together for head coach Greg Brown and his number one assistant, his wife Carrie.

Said Carrie:”His cousin also teaches here and introduced us at a basketball game. He used to coach at Tennessee Temple. So I met him there and watched his basketball game.”

Said Greg:”We went on our first date that night in January. We were engaged in April, and we got married in July before school started that year. I can remember when we were dating. We were at Panera Bread. We were sitting there with leaves of lettuce and drawing up how to play a match-up zone. That’s something I’ll never ever forget. There’s not a lot of places where we could get to do this. A lot of people don’t. A lot of schools don’t allow that. But we’ve been very blessed to be here.”

Said Carrie:”I thnk they’re shocked that we can do that. Most married couples don’t want to spend all of this time together.”

Reporter:”Did that seem strange at all when you looked at the bench, and you go oh my gosh, my wife is on the bench?”

Said Greg:”I guess I just really never think about it that way. I just think about it as someone who is helping me. I don’t trust anybody near as much as I trust her.”

Reporter:How often do you have to ever say to Greg, you many need to tone it down a little bit?”

Said Carrie:”(laughing) Oh I think I say it a lot.”

Said Greg:”It’s why she just grabbed me right there. That’s usually what. That’s usually what I get.”

Said Carrie:”I think we’re a good balance because he’s really intense and loud. I try to quiet that down a little bit.”

Said Greg:”We want our kids or players to see what a marriage is like, a good marriage because not everybody has a mom and dad at home. I know this may sound corny, but basketball has really helped our marriage I think because again it gives us a common ground. I don’t think I will fully appreciate it now as much as I will you know ten to 15 to 20 years from now when I look back. I’m like wow, we got to do something we love every single day together.”

Said Carrie:”I love the Lady Bruins. I love being here, and I love coaching with him.”