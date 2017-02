February 19, 2017, 9:36 AM | A CBS News poll found that roughly one in four people has to reset a computer password at least once a month. And so the password process often goes – reset it, and then forget it again. With security breaches more common than ever before, Susan Spencer goes in search of what makes passwords unhackable, and learns about new technologies that may make passwords (even those spelled p@$$wØrd) obsolete.