LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia State Patrol confirms that the third victim in a weekend crash in Walker County has died.

Ten year old Brandon Hunt is the final victim in the crash.

51 year old Christopher Rowles and five year old Blake Hunt were also killed.

Their minivan hit a tree Saturday night in Villanow on Highway 136.

Rowles was on his way to the hardware store with the children.

Investigators says Rowles was intoxicated at the time of the crash.