Severe storms, possible twister hit parts of south Texas

SAN ANTONIO — A severe storm system spawned a possible tornado that caused minor injuries and damaged more than 100 homes in the San Antonia area late Sunday night and early Monday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Yvette Benavides says the service has received reports that a possible tornado touched down in different parts of San Antonio.

The storm brought heavy rain to the region, reports CBS San Antonio affiliate KENS-TV.

Local utilities say some 29,000 homes and businesses have been left in the dark.

Severe weather also hit nearby Austin, leaving some 7,800 customers without power.

CBS Austin affiliate KEYE-TV reports a line of severe thunderstorms damaged several homes.

The storms tore the roof off the home where Sammye Mason was staying.

“We were sitting on the couch and watching the tornado warning on the TV,” Mason told the station. “The next thing we know, the lights go out and then, ‘whoosh,’ the door came flying open and we were knocked off the couch.”

She said the wind blew at least one window out and a tree limb came through the window in the bathroom.