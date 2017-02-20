Signs with graffiti found near elementary school

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF) — Over the weekend someone graffitied racial slurs on signs in an Ooltewah neighborhood.

Orange graffiti was found on a sign across from the Wallace A. Smith Elementary School. Residents say there also were inappropriate messages graffitied on pedestrian crossing signs. By Monday late afternoon, the signs were replaced.

Neighbors also say vandals took netting from the baseball field and placed it at the bottom of the road. They say the vandalism is unusual for the neighborhood and they still have a lot of unanswered questions.

“Maybe it is just kids, maybe it is not. What would spring this up? Why now? It is a lot of mystery. A lot of unknown variables that are going on,” said Jameson Barnes, who lives in the area.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says they are aware of the situation and looking into it.

