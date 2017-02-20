Trump announces Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as new national security adviser

President Trump announced Monday afternoon that he’s naming Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster to serve as his national security adviser, replacing Gen. Michael Flynn who was asked to resign from that position early last week.

“I just wanted to announce we’ve been working all weekend very diligently, very hard, that Gen. H.R. McMaster will become the national security adviser,” Mr. Trump said at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. “He’s a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience. I watched and read a lot over the last two days…he is highly respected by everybody in the military we’re very honored to have him.”

Mr. Trump also announced that Gen. Keith Kellogg, who had been serving as the interim national security adviser, will continue serving in his previous role as the chief of staff of the National Security Council.

The president said that he had also met with former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, John Bolton, and that the administration will work with him in a different capacity, and that he “has a good number of ideas that I must tell you I agree very much with.”

McMaster previously served as the director of the Army Capabilities Integration Center and deputy commanding general of futures for U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command. He has also served as commanding general of the Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning and commander of combined joint interagency task force Shafafiyat in Kabul, Afghanistan.