Weather Update: Monday Morning, February 20, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Well above average temperatures this week !

Temperatures will be about 15° above average with highs topping 70° for much of the week.

Early this morning, some patchy fog but otherwise clear skies. Temperatures down in the low & mid 40’s.

Sunshine and 70° (or higher) temperatures for Monday afternoon. A few passing clouds late and those clouds will continue into Tuesday.

More clouds around by Wednesday with a few possible showers, mainly early in the morning. Clouds stick around for Thursday and the end of the week.

Our best chance for rain is late Friday into Saturday as a cold front comes through. We could see some storms with that front as well, and that will lead into a much cooler weekend.

Temperatures drop back to where they should be for mid February behind the front. Highs in the mid 50’s next Saturday.

Sunrise: 7:20 Sunset: 6:29

Have a great week !