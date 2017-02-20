Why former gymnasts are speaking out about alleged sex abuse

| Former Team USA gymnasts are accusing a former team doctor, Lawrence Nassar, of sexual abuse. They say Nassar disguised the abuse as pain treatment, while Nassar’s attorney defends the treatment as legitimate. Last year Nassar was charged with child pornography and criminal sexual conduct in different cases. Jamie Dantzscher, Jessica Howard and Jeanette Antolin join “CBS This Morning” to discuss why they spoke out for the first time on “60 Minutes.”

