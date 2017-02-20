Woman jumps on back of man attacking police officer, cops say

(CBS News) — Baton Rouge police are thanking a woman for having an officer’s back — literally — when a traffic stop suddenly became dangerous Sunday morning.

Vickie Williams-Tillman was on her way to run some errands when she noticed a police officer on the side of a road engaged in a heated conversation with a man outside of his car.

Police said that as the officer tried to secure the man in handcuffs, the driver became aggressive.

Williams-Tillman, 56, began to brake and rolled down her car window to ask the officer if he needed help. Before he could answer, she saw the suspect leap toward the officer.

Without hesitating, the woman dialed 911. But when police say the suspect took the officer’s baton and began to repeatedly hit the officer in the head with it, Williams-Tillman couldn’t just sit back and wait.

Instead, she jumped out of her vehicle and onto the suspect’s back.

“Risking her own safety she jumped out of her vehicle and onto the back of the 28-year old assailant,” the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a statement. “Ms. Williams-Tillman was able to help hold off the assailant until other officers arrived.”

Williams-Tillman said she wasn’t concerned about her safety at the time, she was solely focused on helping the officer. “It was something that went through my soul,” Williams-Tillman told the Baton Rouge newspaper The Advocate. “You don’t think about the risk.” The police officer, whose name was not made public, was treated at a local hospital and released Sunday, the paper reported. The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Thomas Bennett, of Albany, Louisiana. According to The Advocate, Bennett was detained after the second officer to arrive at the scene hit him with a stun gun, and was booked into Parish Prison on counts of aggravated battery, disarming a police officer, battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with violence, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Baton Rouge Police Department thanked Williams-Tillman for her heroic act in a Facebook post Sunday. The post was shared by more than 1,100 people and received hundreds of comments, commending the woman for her bravery. “Thank you Vickie for looking out for the officer,” one Facebook user wrote. “You are a true hero!” “This is what courage looks like–stepping outside of minding your own business and stepping in,” another added. “Ms. Williams-Tillman could have just rolled on by, but she stepped up and stepped out of her comfort zone. Thank you for your selflessness!” The department couldn’t agree more. “For going above and beyond in that moment to help our officer and possibly save his life we are forever grateful to you Ms. Vickie! For showing so much love and concern for one of our officers BRPDSalutes you,” the police department said.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

**Photo from Baton Rouge Police Department via CBS News