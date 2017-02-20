Woman pulled from burning home over the weekend remains in critical condition

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga fire officials say a woman rescued from her burning home over the weekend remains in critical condition Monday morning.

They pulled the 78 year old from her home at 1003 N. Hickory Street on Saturday morning.

There was already heavy smoke coming from the home when firefighters arrived shortly after 7 AM.

They found her unconscious on the floor in a bathroom.

Firefighters carried her out, administered CPR and sent her to the hospital.

Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen, but they don’t know the cause yet.

*** photos from Chattanooga Fire Department