74 bodies wash up on Libyan coast, ICRC says

CAIRO — Libya’s Red Crescent says 74 bodies of migrants have washed ashore in the western city of Zawiya on the Mediterranean Sea.

The aid organization’s spokesman Mohammed al-Misrati told The Associated Press that the bodies washed ashore on Tuesday morning.

He says the circumstances involving the drowning of the migrants are not clear yet. The agency posted on its Twitter account photographs of dozens of bodies in white and black body bags, lined up along the shore.

Am image posted to Twitter by the International Federation of the Red Crescent in the Middle East and North Africa shows staff moving the bodies of some 74 migrants that were found washed ashore in Libya, near the city of Zawiya, Feb. 21, 2017.

He also says that local authorities will take the bodies to a cemetery in the capital of Tripoli that’s allocated for unidentified persons.

Migrant deaths have risen to record levels along the Libya-Italy smuggling route across the Mediterranean Sea.

