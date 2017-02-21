Alex Trebek rapped Drake, Kanye lyrics on “Jeopardy”

Drake isn’t the only Canadian with a flair for hip-hop, as “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek proved when tasked with giving some clues consisting of rap lyrics. 

During Monday night’s show, Trebek introduced a category called “Let’s Rap Kids!” as part of the collegiate tournament, offering contestants a chance to identify the rappers behind lyrics after Trebek had put his own spin on the rhymes.  

To the delight of fans everywhere, Trebek tried his hand at Drake’s “Started from the Bottom,” Kanye West’s “Famous” and Desiigner’s “Panda,” among others. 

It got even better when a Twitter user took the time to dub Trebek’s verses onto the original songs he was referencing. 

