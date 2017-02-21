Annual Roots Picnic lineup announced

The lineup for this year’s Roots Picnic music festival in Philadelphia has been announced, and Pharrell and The Roots are headlining. 

It’s the 10th annual Roots Picnic, and Roots manager Shawn Gee told Billboard, “Ten years ago this started as a concept, an idea, a conversation between me, Tarik (Black Thought), Ahmir (Questlove) and Rich (Nichols). It’s amazing that it has grown into such a valued piece of the cultural landscape of our hometown of Philadelphia.”

The event will take place at Festival Piers at Penn’s Landing on June 3, 2017.

Here’s who’s playing:

Pharrell & The Roots
Lil Wayne
Solange
21 Savage
Kimbra
Black Thought & J Period Live Mixtape Featuring Fat Joe Mobb Deep Scott Storch
Thundercat
Virgil Abloh
Pete Rock
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
James Vincent McMorrow
NoName
Gilles Peterson Featuring Mc Earl Zinger
Khalid
Michael Kiwanuka
DJ Spinna
PNB Rock
Tunji Ige
Anthony Somebody
DJ N.O.C.

