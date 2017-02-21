Baylor Girls Cruise to Easy Win in Opening Round of State Tournament

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Chattanooga-(WDEF) Baylor used a suffocating defense to blast Pope John Paul II 67-25 victory in the opening round of the state tournament on Tuesday
at Baylor’s Duke Arena.
The Lady Raiders chalked up numerous turnovers as they raced out to a 27-0 lead after the first quarter.
The win gets Baylor’s record back to .500 on the season at 13-13.

Share:

Related Videos

40 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Baylor Falls to MBA in Opening Round of the State Tournament
Read More»
45 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Tyner Uses Strong Second Half to Beat Rival Brainerd For District Crown
Read More»
52 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
KK Curry Powers Cleveland to District Tournament Title Over East Hamilton
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now