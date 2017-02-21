Baylor Girls Cruise to Easy Win in Opening Round of State Tournament

Chattanooga-(WDEF) Baylor used a suffocating defense to blast Pope John Paul II 67-25 victory in the opening round of the state tournament on Tuesday

at Baylor’s Duke Arena.

The Lady Raiders chalked up numerous turnovers as they raced out to a 27-0 lead after the first quarter.

The win gets Baylor’s record back to .500 on the season at 13-13.