Behind sexual harassment allegations against Uber

February 21, 2017, 8:33 AM | Uber promises an “urgent investigation” into sexual harassment claims made by a former employee in a blog post. A female software engineer for the ride-sharing app says her complaints were repeatedly ignored or mismanaged by the company. The blog post made national headlines and drew attention to what some women say is an even bigger problem in the tech industry. New York Times correspondent and CBS News contributor Jodi Kantor joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss Uber’s response.