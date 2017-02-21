Brenda Buttner, Fox News host, dies of cancer





NEW YORK — Brenda Buttner, host of Fox News Channel’s “Bulls and Bears” has died after a battle with cancer. She was 55.

Buttner served as CNBC’s Washington correspondent and hosted the network’s “The Money Club” before joining Fox News in 2000.

Buttner graduated from Harvard University and was a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University.

Fox News announced her death on Monday.

Fox News host Neil Cavuto paid tribute to Buttner on his show “Your World with Neil Cavuto.” He praised her intelligence and sense of humor, saying “business journalism is never going to be the same.”

“Let it be known that Brenda Buttner made us want to watch a business show with heart. Her heart, her spirit,” Cavuto said. “She democratized dollars and just made sense.”

Colleagues and friends took to social media with messages of praise and mourning.

I loved her so much…the nicest, smartest must humble person in the building. No words… https://t.co/Eg2v7vXiK5 — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) February 20, 2017

She was classy, smart, funny and beautiful. Prayers to her beautiful girls and family. Love you @brendabuttner https://t.co/CZIDJghVYw — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 21, 2017

Very sad day for the @FoxNews @FoxBusiness family our dear friend and colleague @brendabuttner has passed away from cancer RIP — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) February 20, 2017