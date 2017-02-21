Brenda Buttner, Fox News host, dies of cancer

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:


NEW YORK — Brenda Buttner, host of Fox News Channel’s “Bulls and Bears” has died after a battle with cancer. She was 55.

Buttner served as CNBC’s Washington correspondent and hosted the network’s “The Money Club” before joining Fox News in 2000.

Buttner graduated from Harvard University and was a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University.

Fox News announced her death on Monday. 

Fox News host Neil Cavuto paid tribute to Buttner on his show “Your World with Neil Cavuto.” He praised her intelligence and sense of humor, saying “business journalism is never going to be the same.”

“Let it be known that Brenda Buttner made us want to watch a business show with heart. Her heart, her spirit,” Cavuto said. “She democratized dollars and just made sense.”

Colleagues and friends took to social media with messages of praise and mourning.

Share:

Related Videos

11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Bradley Central Girls Beat East Hamilton 81-40 For District Tournament Title
Read More»
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Signs with graffiti found near elementary school
Read More»
15 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Crews battle house fire on Signal Mountain
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now