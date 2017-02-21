Double shooting on Windsor Street

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police were called to the 2100 block of Windsor Street around 12:45 pm Tuesday on reports of a shooting.

News 12’s Brian Didlake is on the scene now as police investigate.

.@BDidlakeWDEF on the scene of a possible shooting on Windsor Street – working to get more information. Crime scene tape is up in the area pic.twitter.com/iPQmnYrhUE — News 12 Now (@wdefnews12) February 21, 2017

Neighbors tell News 12 that a man and a woman were both shot in the leg.

@wdefnews12 neighbors heard gunshots but no one knows why they was shooting at the home on the 2100 block of Windsor St. — Brian Didlake (@BDidlakeWDEF) February 21, 2017

News 12 will update this story as information becomes available.