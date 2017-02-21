Erlanger sees ‘dramatic’ increase in flu-like illness from 2016

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — Erlanger Health Systems says the rise in flu-like symptoms compared to last year is ‘dramatic.’

Between February 12 and February 18, Erlanger says they treated 156 patients for flu symptoms compared to just 7 cases during the same week last year and just 15 cases a month ago.

Erlanger also says that 92 of those 156 cases were children.

“This is the highest number of cases we have seen in one week since January 2015,” says Coretha Weaver who is the Director of Infection Prevention at Erlanger.

She also says, “In Tennessee, flu season usually peaks around January and February. We hope to see a decrease in the number of cases over the next several weeks.”

Erlanger says flu season could last until May.