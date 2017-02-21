Father & son will be buried together after tragic head on collision

BANKSTON, Alabama (WDEF) – The town of Bankston, Alabama is reeling as they face a double funeral on Wednesday for a father and son.

The two were driving separate trucks early Saturday morning when they collided head on.

Family members now tell several media outlets that 22 year old Austin Blaine Brasher was returning home from “partying” at four in the morning.

50 year old Jeffrey Brasher was headed to work in his bread truck.

Troopers say alcohol was a factor in the crash and neither Brasher was wearing seat belts.