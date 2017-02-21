Gen. McMaster; Immigrant doctors and Conservative implosion

Lt. Gen. McMaster

President Trump has named Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster to serve as his national security adviser, replacing Gen. Michael Flynn who was asked to resign early last week. As an active duty general, McMaster will be less able to make staffing demands that Mr. Trump disagrees with — like the ones over which Retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward turn down the position. But McMaster does have a history of speaking his mind.

Foreign expertise

President Trump is finalizing a revised version of his travel ban, temporarily barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. It comes as the country suffers a severe shortage of primary care physicians. One in four doctors in the U.S. is foreign born. We look at how international medical graduates are an integral part of the American health system.

Security breach

The Transportation Security Administration is investigating a breach at one of the nation’s busiest airports. Eleven people passed through a security checkpoint that wasn’t fully supervised at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport early yesterday morning. The passengers were able to make it all the way onto their planes without further screening.

Conservative implosion

Will Rah argues that CPAC organizers’ choice of noted non-conservative Milo Yiannopoulos as a speaker was a scandal, and an admission of conservatism’s increasing irrelevance. Until recently, Conservatism had to be taken seriously. It was mostly coherent, had arguments with merit, and animated a political movement that could form a governing majority. Now, says Rahn, it is none of those things.

Robots or Mexicans?

Donald Trump has staked his presidency on turning around the fortunes of factory workers, in part by pressing American companies to create jobs at home rather than overseas. But that may not be enough. Many experts point to advances in technology as the main factor hurting workers. So is it automation or trade policy taking American manufacturing jobs?

Fraud alert

If you plan to file your tax return electronically this year, beware: The IRS is warning of scams that aim to strip people of their tax refunds, while security experts are urging filers to take extra care in protecting their personal data. We explore how the scam works an d what to watch out for.

