Halle Hughes Racking up the Points and Wins at Bradley Central

Bradley Central senior guard Halle Hughes has scored well over 1,500 points during her career.

But perhaps her greatest feat is simply helping the Bearettes win.

Hughes has already been to a pair of state tournaments, and she has lost only two district games in her four years at Bradley Central.

When Halle Hughes senior year comes to a close, she’ll go down as one of the best at Bradley Central.

Said head coach Jason Reuter:”Halle Hughes is going to leave our program as one of the top dozen or so scorers of all time at Bradley High. You’re talking about one of the richest traditions in the Southeast United States.”

Hughes played major minutes as a freshman on the Bearettes state tournament team that featured two Division one players in Brooke Copeland and Rebecca Reuter.

Said Hughes:”That team playing with Brooke and ‘Becca all of them as a freshman was really something spectacular.”

Said Reuter:”Then her sophomore year there was no seniors, so she got thrown into a leadership role her sophomore year. Basically, you’ve got to step up and grow up in a hurry.”

Hughes is constantly working on her game.

Said Hughes:”A lot in the driveway in the cold and the heat, and a lot in the gym just asking Coach Reuter to unlock the gym for me.”

Added Reuter:”Believe it or not, Halle Hughes is the type of girl who has called me to work not only by herself, but maybe work with a younger kid who looks up to her, who wants Halle to work with her.”

Hughes has signed to play college ball at Lee University where her father played, and her grandfather coached and played.

Said Hughes:”Yeah I would say it was pretty easy. I knew kind of from my heart that I wanted to go there. They wanted me the most, and they really followed me and recruited me and made me feel welcomed.”

Hughes also carries a 4.0 grade point average.

Said Reuter:”I don’t have to beg Halle Hughes to play hard. She’ll run through a wall for us. And I think everybody watches her play knows that she’ll do whatever it takes for us to win.”

Hughes and the Bearettes head into the Region Tournament this Friday with a 29-0 record