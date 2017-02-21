Kellogg unwraps Pop-Tarts pizza, tacos

NEW YORK – Pop-Tarts might not just be for breakfast anymore.

Kellogg (K) is giving the public a taste of some unique flavor combinations featuring the morning time treat by transforming its New York eatery into a Pop-Tarts Cafe this week.

Some of the menu items include a personal Pop-Tart pizza, chili Pop-Tart fries, and tarty tacos and burritos, with a marketing executive with the food company calling Pop-Tarts an “exciting dining experience.”

Kellogg

Visitors to the Times Square restaurant can also sample milkshakes, cheesecake and other confections made from the pastry.

When Kellogg’s introduced Pop-Tarts in 1964, the only available flavors were strawberry, blueberry, brown sugar cinnamon, and apple currant. Today the company markets at 30 different flavors.

The pop-up Pop-Tarts Cafe is open through Sunday.