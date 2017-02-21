Soddy Daisy, TN-(WDEF) Cleveland’s KK Curry poured in 29 points as the Blue Raiders beat East Hamilton 77-47 for the District 5-AAA tournament title on
Tuesday at Soddy Daisy High School.
Cleveland led by only ten at halftime before they rolled to the 30-point victory.
The Hurricanes struggled to stop Curry on his dribble drive all night.
KK Curry Powers Cleveland to District Tournament Title Over East Hamilton
