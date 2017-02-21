Lakers trading Lou Williams to Houston for Corey Brewer

The Los Angeles Lakers have swung their first deal of the Magic Johnson Era, agreeing to send Lou Williams to the Houston Rockets for Corey Brewer and a future draft pick.

Brewer’s agent Wallace Prather confirmed the terms of the trade, which were first reported Tuesday by Yahoo Sports. Neither team immediately revealed the trade publicly.

“Thanx for the love L.A., I’ve enjoyed my stay,” Williams wrote on Twitter.

Williams led the Lakers in scoring at 18.6 points per game, playing off the bench. Brewer was averaging 4.2 points for Houston.

The trade came hours after the Lakers announced the firing of general manager Mitch Kupchak and put Johnson in charge of basketball operations — part of a massive front office shake-up.

And while the draft pick will help the Lakers’ future, the Rockets just got deeper.

Williams has scored more points off the bench than anyone else in the NBA this season — and Eric Gordon, the newly crowned 3-point shootout champion at All-Star weekend — is No. 2 on that list.

Reserves have three games of 35 points or more in the NBA this season, all by Williams, all in a dazzling seven-day span in early December. He had 40 points against Memphis, 38 against Utah and 35 against Phoenix.

Williams has also been to the playoffs six times with three different teams, seeing action in 41 postseason contests. He’s under contract for $7 million next season.

Brewer is also under contract for next season, at about $7.6 million.