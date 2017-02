NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) – It’s been a long road for Lauren Alaina making her mark in country music.

But the north Georgia native has finally arrived.

Five years after finishing runner up on American Idol, Lauren has a top ten single on the Country Music charts.

“Road Less Traveled” hit Number Eight this week on Mediabase’s Country Radio chart.

The song peaked at #12 last week on the Billboard Hot Country Song chart and is still climbing at #11 on the Billboard Country Airplay report.