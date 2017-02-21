Lawyers want to apply “Stand Your Ground” law to theater shooting case

| Florida’s controversial “Stand Your Ground” law is at the center of a critical court hearing to determine whether a trial will take place. Curtis Reeves, a retired police captain, is accused of shooting and killing Chad Oulson in a movie theater in 2014. Reeves’ lawyers argued their client acted out of his own safety when Oulson verbally and physically attacked him. They’re using the “Stand Your Ground” law as defense. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the court hearing.

