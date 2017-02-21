Chattanooga-(WDEF) The Chattanooga Mocs are now 10-5 in the Southern Conference with no shot of winning the leauge’s regular season crown.
But head coach Matt McCall says there’s still a lot to play for down the stretch.
Said McCall:”Sometimes it almost feels like people around here think we are 8-19. No. We’re 19-8 and a chance to have three straight 20 win seasons for Chattanooga is an accomplishment. Chance to win 50 games in two years. That’s a heck of an accomplishment. Still a chance to go to the NCAA Tournament. I don’t think our guys don’t think they can’t beat anyone in our league.”
UTC is on the road Wednesday night as they visit Samford with an 8pm tipoff.
Matt McCall Reminds Everyone Mocs are Still Good With 19-8 Record
