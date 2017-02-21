Matt McCall Reminds Everyone Mocs are Still Good With 19-8 Record

Chattanooga-(WDEF) The Chattanooga Mocs are now 10-5 in the Southern Conference with no shot of winning the leauge’s regular season crown.

But head coach Matt McCall says there’s still a lot to play for down the stretch.

Said McCall:”Sometimes it almost feels like people around here think we are 8-19. No. We’re 19-8 and a chance to have three straight 20 win seasons for Chattanooga is an accomplishment. Chance to win 50 games in two years. That’s a heck of an accomplishment. Still a chance to go to the NCAA Tournament. I don’t think our guys don’t think they can’t beat anyone in our league.”

UTC is on the road Wednesday night as they visit Samford with an 8pm tipoff.