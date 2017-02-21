One man shot in East Ridge, another on the run

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – East Ridge Police are looking for a suspect in an overnight shooting.

It happened at a home at 1521 Burns Avenue around 1 AM.

Officers found a 37 year old male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Investigators are looking for a 25-30 year old man who fled in a dark Nissan Frontier style pickup with a female about the same age.

Witnesses tell police the shooting followed an altercation that might have been over the woman.

If you have any information on the incident, please call East Ridge Police at 423.622.1725, or the Confidential Tip Line at 423.867.0016.