One Shot, Two on the Run! East Ridge Police Investigate

East Ridge, Tenn. (WDEF) — East Ridge police are looking for a gunman following an early morning shooting.

Investigators have not even released the name of the victim, but his wounds are not life-threatening.

It was about 1 AM when East Ridge Police Department got the call about a shooting to this home at 1521 Burns Avenue.

Stan Allen, the Assistant Chief with East Ridge Police, says, “We arrived on the scene, determined that there was a 37 year old male suffered from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.”

Police have not released the name of the victim or his condition. And they’re looking for a suspect.

Allen also said, “Suspect left in a dark Nissan Frontier–white male, approximately 25 to 30 years old, accompanied by a white female approximately 25 to 30 years old.”

But a resident of the home, who did not want his name released, had more information.

That resident said, “You think you know who did it? Yeah! You know his name? All we know him by is “Dustin”. What does he look like? He has uh, his arms are fully tattooed.”

Allen also said, “Witnesses said the altercation between the two men may have been over the female.

The resident says the shooter did not live at that Burns avenue address.

He says the victim is in stable condition.

East Ridge police are asking anyone with information about that shooting to call the department.