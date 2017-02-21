Philadelphia trains derail during morning rush

PHILADELPHIA —Police are investigating an accident involving multiple SEPTA commuter trains on Tuesday morning, CBS Philly reports.

It happened near the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby.

SEPTA, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, says the accident involved two “non-revenue” trains on the Market-Frankford Line, indicating that the trains did not have paying customers on board at the time.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone has been injured, but police said there were no reports of life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

SEPTA says riders should expect delays, and that bus service will be running between 63rd and 69th Street Stations for the time being.