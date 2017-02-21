Professional angler Kyle Mabrey killed in train crash

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) – One of Alabama’s best-known bass fishermen has died after a train crashed into his vehicle near Bessemer.

News outlets report that 42-year-old Kyle Mabrey died Sunday night when he drove his SUV off a highway and came to rest near railroad tracks. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates says a Norfolk Southern train struck the boat Mabrey was towing, causing Mabrey to be ejected from the SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene

Mabrey was a regular on the Fishing League Worldwide Tour and was ranked 286th in the world. The fishing league’s website says he had earned more than $288,000 in his career.

He also worked as a respiratory therapist at Children’s of Alabama hospital in Birmingham.

The crash remains under investigation.

